News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on December 4

Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on December 4

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 02, 2024 18:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The name of the Maharashtra chief minister will be announced on Wednesday, a day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government, after the Bharatiya Janata Party elects its legislature party leader, a senior functionary said on Monday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra's caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar meet Union home minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP on Monday named Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting, where the MLAs will elect their leader.

"Rupani and Sitharaman would meet the BJP's elected representatives in Mumbai on Wednesday. Following this meeting, the chosen candidate's name will be relayed to senior leaders in Delhi. These observers will then announce the elected leader of the BJP, who is set to be the next chief minister," the BJP functionary told PTI.

 

The BJP has already announced that the new chief minister will take oath on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

Though the party has not made any formal announcement, a senior BJP leader on Sunday claimed Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised for the CM's post.

The BJP's two main allies in the Mahayuti coalition, the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, are each tipped to be given deputy CM positions in the new government.

Eknath Shinde, who is the caretaker chief minister, has already made it clear that he will not come in the way of BJP getting the chief minister's post.

In the recently concluded state polls, the Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

The BJP led with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 57 and NCP 41 seats.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Fadnavis set to be Maharashtra CM; BJP meet soon'
'Fadnavis set to be Maharashtra CM; BJP meet soon'
Mahayuti leaders spar amid suspense over Maha CM
Mahayuti leaders spar amid suspense over Maha CM
BJP to pick Maha CM, my full support: Eknath Shinde
BJP to pick Maha CM, my full support: Eknath Shinde
Sensex climbs 445 pts on buying in blue-chip stocks
Sensex climbs 445 pts on buying in blue-chip stocks
Record floods in Villupuram, railway suspends ops
Record floods in Villupuram, railway suspends ops
India's complete dominance as Shah gets ICC reigns
India's complete dominance as Shah gets ICC reigns
'We Came Out Well From The Auction'
'We Came Out Well From The Auction'
More like this
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
'Maharashtra Is Not UP'
'Maharashtra Is Not UP'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances