Is Eknath Shinde's son getting dy CM's post? He says...

Shiv Sena MP Srikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday said the speculations about him getting the deputy CM's post in the new state government were false and baseless.

IMAGE: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with his son Shrikant Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on X, the parliamentarian also said he had the chance of becoming a minister at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, but he refused it and he wanted to focus on working for the party organisation.

More than a week after the Mahayuti clinched a massive victory in Maharashtra polls with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 132 seats, the new government is yet to be sworn in.

The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government is scheduled for December 5 evening at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader claimed on Sunday night.

Eknath Shinde left for his native village in Satara district on Friday amid speculation that he was not happy with the way the new government was shaping up. The caretaker CM reached Thane on Sunday afternoon.

Shrikant Shinde on Monday said the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti coalition government has been a bit delayed, and currently there are lot of discussions and rumours.

He said the rumours escalated after his father went to the village for two days and took rest due to ill-health.

"The news that I will be the deputy chief minister has been circulating with question marks for the past two days. There is no truth to this, and all such news are baseless," the Kalyan MP said on X.

He said despite an opportunity to become a minister in the central government after the Lok Sabha elections, he had turned it down to focus on strengthening the party organisation.

"I have no desire for a position of power. I make it clear once again that I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state," he said, reinforcing his commitment to work for his Lok Sabha constituency and Shiv Sena.

Acknowledging the media's enthusiasm and competition, Shrikant Shinde urged them to refrain from distorting the facts.

"I hope that the discussions about me will at least stop now," he added.

In the recently concludes state polls, the Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP led with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 57 and NCP 41 seats.

Amid speculation that his son Shrikant Shinde might get the deputy CM's post and Shiv Sena is keen on the Home portfolio, Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Mahayuti allies will decide the government formation through a consensus after sitting together.