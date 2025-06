On Thursday, June 5, 2025, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed son Dr Shrikant Shinde back to Mumbai.

The all-party delegation -- led by the Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan -- visited the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone and returned to New Delhi on June 4, 2025 after completing its Operation Sindoor diplomatic outreach.

IMAGE: Eknath Shinde welcomes son Shrikant as he returns home from his first diplomatic mission. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mums will be mums: Lata Eknath Shinde welcomes her son home as daughter-in-law Vrushali looks on.

IMAGE: Mum applies the tilak on beta.

IMAGE: Vrushali does the same.

IMAGE: Eknath Shinde rarely shows his emotions, so this photograph is one for the ages.

IMAGE: Dr Shinde with grandfather Sambhaji Shinde, parents and wife.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff