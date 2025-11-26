Shinde Sena workers behaving like goons: BJP minister

Union minister Raksha Khadse of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday alleged that Shiv Sena workers were intimidating people in the Muktainagar assembly segment in her home district of Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, a claim exposing strains between the two Mahayuti allies.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse at an event in Pune, on September 27, 2025. Photograph: @mieknathshinde_X/ANI Photo



The Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is a key constituent of the ruling bloc Mahayuti which also consists of the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party.

"Look at the workers of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. They are mounting pressure on people. It is my responsibility to raise voice against it," Khadse told reporters.

The BJP Lok Sabha MP from Raver in Jalgaon district further alleged that people involved in 'shady business' were being promoted by the Shiv Sena.

"They are acting like goons, mounting pressure on people. Even my daughter has suffered," the MoS for Sports and Youth Affairs claimed.

She noted that the Muktainagar assembly constituency had traditionally been a BJP stronghold, but it has now gone to the Shinde-led party.

Khadse recalled that her father-in-law, veteran politician Eknath Khadse, had won this seat several times when he was a BJP member.

Shiv Sena candidate Chandrakant Patil won from Muktainagar in the 2024 assembly elections.

Khadse said she had to put up an independent BJP panel after her demand for allotting half of the seats to her party in the upcoming polls to the Muktainagar parishad (council) was not accepted.

Hitting back, MLA Patil said he was ready for a compromise.

"Talks were on for an alliance. But that was stopped and the BJP announced to go solo. Had it been the real BJP, he would not have contested the polls," Patil added.