News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shinde says PFI was planning 'something serious' in Maha, welcomes outfit ban

Shinde says PFI was planning 'something serious' in Maha, welcomes outfit ban

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 28, 2022 12:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday welcomed the Union government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India, which has allegedly been involved in a series of violence, and said it has come to light that the organisation was planning "something serious" in the state.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaking to reporters in Mumbmai, September 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The organisation members had also tried to disturb peace in Pune, but swift police action foiled their bid, Shinde told reporters in Nashik and thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the step to ban PFI and its several associates for five years.

 

"The PFI and its allied organisations were found to be involved in serious crimes. The organisation recently became active in terror funding, murders, insulting the Constitution, disturbing the social harmony and unity of the country. It has also surfaced that the organisation was planning something serious in Maharashtra as well," the CM said.

"The plans of anti-social elements to undertake anti-national activities and divide the society will never succeed,” he added.

More than 150 people allegedly linked to the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of more than a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
170 PFI activists held in fresh raids across 7 states
170 PFI activists held in fresh raids across 7 states
Ban on PFI imminent after countrywide NIA, ED raids
Ban on PFI imminent after countrywide NIA, ED raids
PFI wants to establish Islamic rule in India: NIA
PFI wants to establish Islamic rule in India: NIA
When The Kapoors Turned 40
When The Kapoors Turned 40
Moody's lauds Apple India's manufacturing capabilities
Moody's lauds Apple India's manufacturing capabilities
PIX: India, South Africa sweat it out
PIX: India, South Africa sweat it out
Jaishankar raises visa delay, US says sensitive to it
Jaishankar raises visa delay, US says sensitive to it
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

PFI banned for 5 years for terrorism, ISIS links

PFI banned for 5 years for terrorism, ISIS links

In Kerala Congress, IUML welcome ban on PFI, but...

In Kerala Congress, IUML welcome ban on PFI, but...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances