Shinde loyalist quits Sena as Thane chief, says feels suffocated due to NCP

Shinde loyalist quits Sena as Thane chief, says feels suffocated due to NCP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 26, 2022 09:11 IST
Eknath Shinde loyalist Naresh Mhaske on Saturday resigned as the Thane district president of Shiv Sena in protest against the "attitude" of Maha Vikas Aghadi constituent Nationaist Congress Party but stressed he will always remain a Shivsainik.

IMAGE: Thane district president of Shiv Sena Naresh Mhaske. Photograph: Courtesy Naresh Mhaske/Twitter

In a letter addressed to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the former Thane mayor said Shivsainiks are feeling (politically) "suffocated" because of "Rashtravadi" (NCP) in the last two-and-a-half years.

 

"I am resigning as the Thane district president of Shiv Sena but will continue to remain a shivsainik forever," he stated.

Mhaske said Shivsainiks believe in the aggressive Hindutva.

He is perhaps the first senior functionary of Shiv Sena from Thane, the hometown of Shinde, to resign from his post.

Shinde, the Sena stalwart from Thane, is currently camping in Guwahati along with a bulk of Sena MLAs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
All rebel Sena MLAs declare Shinde as their leader
Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs
3 more Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Assam
India won't cede an inch of land to China: Rajnath
What's Tempting Tara?
T20 World Cup: Battle for last 2 spots begins July 11
Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19, in isolation
The War Against Coronavirus

Shinde claims rebel MLAs security removed, MVA refutes

Shinde Unsure If Rebels Will Stay Loyal To Him

