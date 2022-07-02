News
Rediff.com  » News » Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test on July 4

Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test on July 4

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 02, 2022 01:58 IST
The day-old Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government in Maharashtra will face the floor test on July 4, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with state deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis chairing a meeting of the state disaster management department, in Mumbai, July 1, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar filed the nomination on Friday for the post of assembly speaker, the official said.

Election for the post, if needed, will be held on July 3, when the special two-day session of the House begins, he said.

 

The position has been vacant since Nana Patole of Congress resigned from the post in February last year.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will table a motion of confidence in the assembly on July 4, the official, a senior functionary in Vidhan Bhawan, said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
