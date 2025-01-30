Shimla police bust 500-member online drug trafficking network

The arrest of two individuals -- one from Kolkata and one from Delhi -- has revealed the operation of an extensive drug trafficking network throughout north India, with a particular focus on Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, the syndicate was an organised supply chain facilitated by online bookings through various social media platforms.

Innocent people's accounts were being misused and drugs were being delivered even through couriers, he said.

The modus operandi was exposed following the arrest of interstate drug kingpin Sandeep Shah from Kolkata earlier this month. Shah was supplying chitta (adulterated heroin) through an interstate drug nexus. His close associate, Neeraj Kashyap from Mehrauli, South Delhi, was also arrested.

Shah, based in Kolkata, procured drug demand through local contacts using virtual numbers and social networking sites.

Communication was conducted via WhatsApp, and payments were deposited into associates' accounts in Delhi through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) after misusing the accounts of innocent people.

The delivery was then made near the client's home without any direct contact.

"About 500 people are involved in this dubious trade, and the delivery is made by confirming the location through photographs and other details. The exact location where the drugs are kept is shared with the client after payment is confirmed," Gandhi said.

The police explained that a consumable quantity of heroin is 5 grams, while a commercial quantity is 250 grams. Most of the chitta is smuggled in consumable quantities to evade punishment, as consumable quantities are bailable.

A person who consumes chitta -- which costs between Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 per gram -- cannot afford the drug when they become addicted, the police said.

This motivates them to recruit others, forming a chain that ultimately leads to peddling.

Gandhi added that the focus is to attack the demand by targeting the drug peddlers' network.

A case has been registered under Sections 21 (Punishment for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations), 29 (Abetment) of the NDPS Act, and Section 11 of BNS (Organised Crime) Act against the accused.

So far, a total of 16 individuals, including Shah, his close associate, and a police constable, have been arrested.

The other accused arrested in the past two days include Shubham Shandil, Sandeep Dhiman, Sanjay Verma, Vishal Mehta (Lower Khalini), Ashish, Prajwal Jasta, Nitin Khepan, Dhadwari Dodra Kwar, and Abhinav Kanwar, all from Shimla district.

On August 14, 2024, the Shimla police apprehended two individuals, Rohit Pandey and Suraj, both from South Delhi, near a hotel at Shimla's Bus Stand and recovered 6.38 grams of chitta from their possession.

The investigation into the case's backward and forward linkages led to the arrest of three more accused -- Jugal Kishore, Jitender Verma, and Aastik Chauhan -- in September and October 2024.

Police teams used advanced cyber investigation tools to identify and arrest the drug supply chain's kingpin. Shah was using fake identities, virtual numbers, and several mobile phones and SIM cards to run the drug trade.

Investigations have uncovered substantial financial activity, revealing transactions exceeding Rs 1.2 crore in the accounts of Shah and Kashyap, with additional accounts yet to be explored that could potentially involve crores, the police said.

So far, a total of 21 accounts associated with 17 individuals have been frozen, totaling several lakhs, and numerous UPI transactions have been traced from Shimla-based peddlers to the accounts of Shah and Kashyap.

The police have advised parents to keep a close watch on their children and their spending, and seek early treatment and counselling if they suspect their child is involved in drug use.