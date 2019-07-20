News
Rediff.com  » News » Sheila's demise: Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning

July 20, 2019 21:05 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia offering tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Delhi government declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away on Saturday.

Three-term chief minister Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 81.

 

'Delhi govt has decided to observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister and veteran leader Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. She will be accorded a state funeral,' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

In view of Dikshit's demise, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and his deputy cancelled their scheduled trip to the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

'The news of the demise of former chief minister of Delhi, Mrs. Sheila Dikshit, is very sad. May God give peace to her soul, and give the family the strength to bear this loss,' Sisodia said on Twitter.

