News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sharjeel Imam discharged in Jamia violence case

Sharjeel Imam discharged in Jamia violence case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 04, 2023 13:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A court in New Delhi on Saturday discharged student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the Jamia violence case.

IMAGE: Sharjeel Imam. Photograph: Karma Sonam Bhutia/ANI Photo

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma discharged them in a case registered at the Jamia Nagar police station in 2019.

 

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

However, Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Police had registered a first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, in connection with the communal violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Our fight will go on till Citizenship Act is revoked'
'Our fight will go on till Citizenship Act is revoked'
Why the law on sedition needs to be scrapped
Why the law on sedition needs to be scrapped
Why this Army veteran wants sedition law to go
Why this Army veteran wants sedition law to go
Aus can win, India more vulnerable this time: Chappell
Aus can win, India more vulnerable this time: Chappell
New outfit could be decisive in 3-way Tripura contest
New outfit could be decisive in 3-way Tripura contest
Taapsee's Staircase Mantra
Taapsee's Staircase Mantra
Davis Cup: Nagal pips Holmgren to bring India level
Davis Cup: Nagal pips Holmgren to bring India level
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sharjeel to Disha: Cases impacted by sedition stay

Sharjeel to Disha: Cases impacted by sedition stay

Families Mourn CAA Activists

Families Mourn CAA Activists

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances