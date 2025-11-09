HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sharif again thanks Trump for averting 'major India-Pak war'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 09, 2025 10:32 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday once again thanked United States President Donald Trump for resolving the India-Pakistan conflict in May.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir meets US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photograph: White House

New Delhi has been consistently maintaining that India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes, and no third party was involved in the process.

"It was President Trump's bold and decisive leadership that brought about the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, restoring peace in South Asia, averting a major war, and saving millions of people," Sharif said while addressing Azerbaijan's Victory Day parade in Baku.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim several times that he "helped settle" the tensions between the two countries.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

 

Pakistan has praised Trump on multiple occasions, claiming that he brokered a ceasefire during the May conflict.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

In his address, Sharif also mentioned Kashmir, saying that Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh is a beacon of hope for all nations fighting against oppression.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan seeks peace, but it will not allow anyone to challenge its sovereignty or undermine territorial integrity.

The parade also included contingents of the armed forces from Pakistan and Turkiye who marched alongside Azerbaijani forces. The ceremony also included a splendid flypast of JF-17 Thunder jets.

