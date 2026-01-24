HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sharad Pawar's NCP 'in touch' with BJP in Sangli, Akola

Sharad Pawar's NCP 'in touch' with BJP in Sangli, Akola

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 24, 2026 17:36 IST

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is falling short of a majority in the municipal corporations of Sangli and Akola in Maharashtra and needs the support of other parties or elected members, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar has emerged as one of the decisive factors with three seats in its kitty in each civic body.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Sangli and Akola municipal corporations but fell short of a clear majority in both.
  • The Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP, with three seats each in both civic bodies, has emerged as a potential kingmaker.
  • Political negotiations are on, with NCP-SP leaders saying the next move will be decided by senior leaders.

In the 78-member Sangli, Miraj and Kupwad Municipal Corporation, the BJP has won 39 seats, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena two, Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party 16, while the Congress has bagged 18 and its ally NCP-SP three.

In the 80-member Akola civic body, the BJP secured 38 seats, the Congress 21, the NCP and the Shiv Sena one each, the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray six and the NCP-SP three.

There are 10 others, including the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and independents.

 

Hectic parleys have been underway to form power in these newly-constituted civic bodies as the BJP is falling short of a majority despite emerging the single largest party.

The NCP-SP, which has three corporators each, is reportedly in touch with the BJP.

When asked about reports of NCP-SP corporators being in touch with the saffron party, the corporator of the Sharad Pawar-led party Abhijit Koli told reporters in Sangli, "Our party has won as a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituent. Whether we are in the opposition or in power, we will work for the welfare of the people and development of the region."

"Our next step will be decided by our leader Jayant Patil and Congress leaders Vishal Patil and Vishwajit Kadam," he said.

When asked about Akola, NCP-SP state unit president Shashikant Shinde said discussions were underway among all political parties at the local level of having a local outfit to work on welfare and development issues.

"I am told that preliminary talks are on at the local level (in AKola). I have made it clear that such an alliance, including with the BJP, should not be at the political level with parties and their symbols," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
