Home  » News » NCP merger on cards? Ajit Pawar's sons meet Sharad Pawar

NCP merger on cards? Ajit Pawar's sons meet Sharad Pawar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 04, 2026 14:45 IST

Speculation about the NCP merger arose after Ajit Pawar's death, with conflicting claims about the status of the talks.

IMAGE: Parth and Jay Pawar meet NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Sharad Pawar met with Parth and Jay Pawar, sons of the late Ajit Pawar, in Baramati.
  • The meeting took place at Vidya Pratishthan and lasted approximately one and a half hours.
  • Discussions may have focused on a possible merger of the two NCP factions.
  • Upcoming Zila Parishad elections may have also been a topic of discussion during the meeting.

A closed-door meeting between NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and the sons of late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar -- Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar -- was held in Baramati on Wednesday, sources said.

The meeting was held on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institute in the Pawar family's hometown Baramati. It lasted about one and a half hours, they said.

There was no immediate official word on the agenda of the meeting. The discussions might have centred on the possible merger of the two NCP factions and the upcoming Zila Parishad elections, the sources said.

 

Pawars meet amid NCP merger speculation 

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28. Three days later, his wife Sunetra Pawar took oath as deputy CM.

After Ajit Pawar's death, Sharad Pawar and other leaders of his party claimed that merger talks were in advanced stages and the late deputy CM had finalised February 12 as the date to announce the reunification of the NCP factions.

A seemingly counterclaim emerged through Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said that if the merger talks were really in progress, then Ajit Pawar would have shared the details with him.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
