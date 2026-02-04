'He has no right': Pawar slams Fadnavis on NCP merger talks

After Ajit Pawar's death, Sharad Pawar and other leaders of his party claimed that merger talks were in advanced stages and Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 as the date to announce reunification between the rival factions.

IMAGE: NCP-SP head Sharad Pawar has claimed that merger talks of two factions of NCPs were in advanced stages before the death of Ajit Pawar. Photograph: @PawarSpeaks/X

Key Points Sharad Pawar asserts Devendra Fadnavis was not part of the NCP merger discussions and therefore cannot comment on them.

Pawar confirms that Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar were leading the merger talks between the NCP factions.

The future of the NCP merger is uncertain, with current priority on mutual support between the factions.

Sharad Pawar expressed satisfaction over Sunetra Pawar's opportunity to serve, addressing questions about her potential role.

Pawar denies prior knowledge of a memorial planned for Ajit Pawar at Vidya Pratishtan in Baramati, stating the matter requires further discussion.

Nationalist Congress Party-SP head Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was not part of merger discussions between the two Nationalist Congress Party factions and therefore had no right to comment on them.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, the former Union minister claimed that NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil and his nephew and NCP chief Ajit Pawar had been leading the merger talks.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

After his death, Sharad Pawar and other leaders of his party claimed that merger talks were in advanced stages and Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 as the date to announce reunification between the rival factions.

CM Fadnavis, however, said if the merger talks were really in progress, then Ajit Pawar would have shared details with him.

Pawar's Response to Fadnavis's Remarks

Asked about Fadnavis's remarks, Sharad Pawar said, "I do not understand, what right he has to mention my name? As he was nowhere in the merger talks, he has no right to comment on it."

He said that NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil and NCP head Ajit Pawar had been leading the merger talks.

Future of the NCP Merger

Asked if the merger will take place now, Sharad Pawar said that currently their priority is to support each other and then decide how to go ahead.

"As far as political discussions are concerned, we are not talking to anyone," he added.

Sunetra Pawar's Potential Role

To a question on the appointment of Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra as deputy CM after his demise, the senior Pawar said it is a matter of happiness and satisfaction that she got the opportunity to serve in the post.

Memorial Plans for Ajit Pawar

He, however, denied having any knowledge about a memorial for Ajit Pawar being planned on the premises of Vidya Pratishtan, the educational institution founded by the Pawar family in Baramati.

"I have read about it in the newspapers. There has been no discussion on it yet. We will sit together and decide," he said.

Notably, Kiran Gujar, a close aide of Ajit Pawar and confidant of the Pawar family, on Sunday said the memorial has been planned on the Vidya Pratishthan premises where the NCP leader's last rites were performed.