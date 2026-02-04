HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 'He has no right': Pawar slams Fadnavis on NCP merger talks

'He has no right': Pawar slams Fadnavis on NCP merger talks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 04, 2026 12:05 IST

x

After Ajit Pawar's death, Sharad Pawar and other leaders of his party claimed that merger talks were in advanced stages and Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 as the date to announce reunification between the rival factions.

IMAGE: NCP-SP head Sharad Pawar has claimed that merger talks of two factions of NCPs were in advanced stages before the death of Ajit Pawar. Photograph: @PawarSpeaks/X

Key Points

  • Sharad Pawar asserts Devendra Fadnavis was not part of the NCP merger discussions and therefore cannot comment on them.
  • Pawar confirms that Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar were leading the merger talks between the NCP factions.
  • The future of the NCP merger is uncertain, with current priority on mutual support between the factions.
  • Sharad Pawar expressed satisfaction over Sunetra Pawar's opportunity to serve, addressing questions about her potential role.
  • Pawar denies prior knowledge of a memorial planned for Ajit Pawar at Vidya Pratishtan in Baramati, stating the matter requires further discussion.

Nationalist Congress Party-SP head Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was not part of merger discussions between the two Nationalist Congress Party factions and therefore had no right to comment on them.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, the former Union minister claimed that NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil and his nephew and NCP chief Ajit Pawar had been leading the merger talks.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

 

After his death, Sharad Pawar and other leaders of his party claimed that merger talks were in advanced stages and Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 as the date to announce reunification between the rival factions.

CM Fadnavis, however, said if the merger talks were really in progress, then Ajit Pawar would have shared details with him.

Pawar's Response to Fadnavis's Remarks

Asked about Fadnavis's remarks, Sharad Pawar said, "I do not understand, what right he has to mention my name? As he was nowhere in the merger talks, he has no right to comment on it."

He said that NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil and NCP head Ajit Pawar had been leading the merger talks.

Future of the NCP Merger

Asked if the merger will take place now, Sharad Pawar said that currently their priority is to support each other and then decide how to go ahead.

"As far as political discussions are concerned, we are not talking to anyone," he added.

Sunetra Pawar's Potential Role

To a question on the appointment of Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra as deputy CM after his demise, the senior Pawar said it is a matter of happiness and satisfaction that she got the opportunity to serve in the post.

Memorial Plans for Ajit Pawar

He, however, denied having any knowledge about a memorial for Ajit Pawar being planned on the premises of Vidya Pratishtan, the educational institution founded by the Pawar family in Baramati.

"I have read about it in the newspapers. There has been no discussion on it yet. We will sit together and decide," he said.

Notably, Kiran Gujar, a close aide of Ajit Pawar and confidant of the Pawar family, on Sunday said the memorial has been planned on the Vidya Pratishthan premises where the NCP leader's last rites were performed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sharad Pawar doubtful over merger of NCP factions
Sharad Pawar doubtful over merger of NCP factions
Was Ajit preparing to quit the NDA?: Fadnavis on NCP merger
Was Ajit preparing to quit the NDA?: Fadnavis on NCP merger
Which party was to merge with who?: Tatkare on NCP merger
Which party was to merge with who?: Tatkare on NCP merger
Will remain in NDA, says NCP's Tatkare amid merger buzz
Will remain in NDA, says NCP's Tatkare amid merger buzz
Will two NCP factions merge after Ajit Pawar's death?
Will two NCP factions merge after Ajit Pawar's death?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

India-China trade reached 'record high' of 155 6 billion in 2025: Chinese envoy 9:16

India-China trade reached 'record high' of 155 6 billion...

EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio0:28

EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Sonam Bajwa Dazzles in a Stunning Avatar1:08

Sonam Bajwa Dazzles in a Stunning Avatar

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO