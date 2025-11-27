Sharad Pawar reacts to Ajit's 'no vote, no funds' remark

In a swipe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's 'vote or no funds' remark, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar head Sharad Pawar on Thursday said it was inappropriate to seek votes based on financial assurances.

IMAGE: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters at Baramati in Pune district, Sharad Pawar also said the aid provided by the state government to farmers for losses due to rains and floods is not sufficient.

Ajit Pawar, who heads the rival NCP, last week told voters at Malegaon in Baramati tehsil of Pune district that he will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the town if they elected the candidates of his party, but if they rejected them, he will also "reject".

Elections to various local bodies in the state are set to be held on December 2.

Responding to the debate over who controls the state treasury following the deputy CM's comments, Sharad Pawar said there is a competition going on about how much funds to be given.

"Instead of seeking votes on the basis of work done, the votes are sought based on financial assurances. This thing is not appropriate. If there is only one goal to win the elections by bringing financial aspects, then what is the need to comment on such things," the senior Pawar said.

On the financial aid to farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains in some parts of the state recently, the NCP-SP chief said there was a need to provide adequate help to cultivators who suffered damages.

"The state has taken a decision to stop the recovery of loans taken by farmers for one year. The measure will help the farmers temporarily, but not in the long term. Looking at the losses farmers suffered, the state should have provided partial financial aid to the farmers. This could have helped farmers adequately," he opined.