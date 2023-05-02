News
Rediff.com  » News » Sharad Pawar needs 2-3 days to rethink over resignation: Ajit

Sharad Pawar needs 2-3 days to rethink over resignation: Ajit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 02, 2023 20:10 IST
Seeking to pacify party workers protesting against his announcement to step down as Nationalist Congress Party chief, Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he will need two to three days to "think over" his decision.

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar with his wife Pratibha and nephew Ajit Pawar during a book launch event, in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Pawar on Tuesday said he is stepping down as the chief of NCP. Photograph: ANI Photo

Conveying his message to protesting party workers, his nephew Ajit Pawar also requested NCP functionaries not to resign from their posts in protest against Pawar senior's surprise decision.

 

"He (Sharad Pawar) has said he has made his decision, but he will need two-three days to think it over on account of your insistence. But he will think it over only when all workers go home," Ajit told party workers at the premises of the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai.

Scores of Nationalist Congress Party workers refused to leave the venue, where Pawar earlier in the day announced his decision during the launch of his revised autobiography.

They stayed put even after Pawar left for his residence.

