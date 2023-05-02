News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Fadnavis said on Sharad Pawar's resignation

What Fadnavis said on Sharad Pawar's resignation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 02, 2023 19:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as party chief was the Nationalist Congress Party's internal matter.

Photograph: ANI Photo

He was replying to a reporter's question here about Pawar's surprise announcement earlier in the day.

"It is his personal decision....NCP's internal matter. I do not think it will be appropriate to talk about it at this stage. Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and deliberations are going on in his party. It will be appropriate to comment only after the situation gets clear," the BJP leader said.

 

Asked about Pawar's statement during the launch of a revised version of his autobiography that he had no inkling about his nephew Ajit Pawar's decision to form a government by joining hands with the BJP in 2019,

Fadnavis said, "I have not read Pawar's book, hence I would not speak on it now.

"But I also want to write a book, which I will write at the right time. You will know the truth when I write it," he said.

Fadnavis had taken oath as chief minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy following the 2019 Assembly elections though the government fell in a few days as it could not muster the numbers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Bal Thackeray too...': Raut on Pawar's resignation
'Bal Thackeray too...': Raut on Pawar's resignation
Twists and turns mark Pawar's long political journey
Twists and turns mark Pawar's long political journey
Pawar saheb won't take back his decision: Ajit Pawar
Pawar saheb won't take back his decision: Ajit Pawar
REVEALED! Details of Gambhir-Kohli verbal spat
REVEALED! Details of Gambhir-Kohli verbal spat
Cancer Research Is Hampered By Lack Of Racial Data
Cancer Research Is Hampered By Lack Of Racial Data
No interim relief for Rahul in defamation case
No interim relief for Rahul in defamation case
Naveen-ul-Haq stands up to Kohli's verbal jabs
Naveen-ul-Haq stands up to Kohli's verbal jabs
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Ajit Pawar will not accept anything less than CM'

'Ajit Pawar will not accept anything less than CM'

NCP leaders weep as Pawar announces resignation

NCP leaders weep as Pawar announces resignation

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances