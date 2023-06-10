News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sharad Pawar appoints Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as NCP working presidents

Sharad Pawar appoints Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as NCP working presidents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 10, 2023 14:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party.

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar with his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and P A Sangma in 1999.

The announcement was made in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.

 

Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sharad Pawar Has Bought Time
Sharad Pawar Has Bought Time
Twists and turns mark Pawar's long political journey
Twists and turns mark Pawar's long political journey
5 lessons you can learn from Sharad Pawar
5 lessons you can learn from Sharad Pawar
Long jumper Sreeshankar finishes 3rd in Diamond League
Long jumper Sreeshankar finishes 3rd in Diamond League
Aggression very important in my bowling: Siraj
Aggression very important in my bowling: Siraj
SEE: Indian Navy's mega operation in Arabian Sea
SEE: Indian Navy's mega operation in Arabian Sea
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after...
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Pawar can never be dismissed as a has-been'

'Pawar can never be dismissed as a has-been'

'Ajit Pawar will not accept anything less than CM'

'Ajit Pawar will not accept anything less than CM'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances