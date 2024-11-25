News
Home  » News » Sharad and Ajit Pawar visit same venue but don't meet

Sharad and Ajit Pawar visit same venue but don't meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 25, 2024 10:25 IST
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar head Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday separately visited the memorial of the state's first chief minister Y B Chavan in Karad and paid tributes to him on his death anniversary.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sharad Pawar offered floral tributes at 'Pritisangam', the memorial of his mentor Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan.

Later, his nephew and NCP head Ajit Pawar also visited the memorial and paid homage to the late leader.

 

Sharad Pawar was accompanied by his grandnephew Rohit Pawar.

Last year, Ajit Pawar along with several other legislators joined the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, leading to a split in the NCP founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

In the just-concluded polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the NCP led by Ajit Pawar performed well winning 41 seats, while the NCP-SP headed by his uncle put up a dismal show by securing only 10 seats.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
