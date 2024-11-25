News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Will introspect and rebuild the party: Supriya Sule

Will introspect and rebuild the party: Supriya Sule

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 25, 2024 09:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar working president Supriya Sule has said her party, which won just 10 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, will introspect over the poll results and pledged to work towards a capable, inclusive and progressive state.

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) working president Supriya Sule. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement on X, the Baramati Lok Sabha member on Sunday said they respect the people's mandate.

She promised to rebuild the party and said it would move forward with determination despite its dismal show.

 

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP and its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray collectively bagged only 46 of the state's 288 assembly seats.

'We respect and humbly accept the verdict of the people in the assembly elections. This result is a moment for deep reflection and renewal. We will introspect, learn, and rebuild with honesty, hard work, and an unshakable commitment to the values we stand for,' Sule wrote.

She stressed that her party was committed to creating a capable, inclusive, and progressive Maharashtra.

'Our vision of a capable, inclusive, and progressive Maharashtra remains unchanged. We reaffirm our pledge to fight for the rights, dignity, and self-respect of farmers, workers, women, youth, and every marginalised section of society,' Sule stated.

She said her party will continue to carry forward the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and social reformers like Jyotiba Phule.

'We are determined to carry forward the timeless ideals of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar with renewed energy and purpose,' she wrote on the social media platform.

Sule congratulated those who had won in the elections.

'We hope you will serve Maharashtra with dedication and prioritise the welfare of every citizen,' she said.

The parliamentarian, who is the daughter of Sharad Pawar, expressed gratitude to the voters, party workers, their MVA allies and the authorities for facilitating the elections.

'A heartfelt thank you to all voters, the diligent workers and leaders of NCP-SP, our Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, the Election Commission, police, administration, media, and everyone who contributed to making this election a vibrant celebration of democracy,' Sule added.

She said her party would remain focused on its goals and continue its efforts to serve the people of Maharashtra.

'We remain steadfast. Our fight continues, with humility, with courage, and with the hope of building a Maharashtra that fulfils the dreams of its people,' she added.

Sharad Pawar suffered the worst-ever defeat in his political career in Maharashtra polls with the NCP (SP) led by him winning only 10 seats in the 288-member House.

His MVA partners Congress and Sena-UBT got 16 and 20 seats, respectively.

The ruling Mahayuti scored a massive victory with the BJP winning 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emerging victorious in 57, and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar grabbing 41 seats.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sharad Pawar speaks on MVA loss and retirement plan
Sharad Pawar speaks on MVA loss and retirement plan
BJP Made Muslim Support For MVA An...
BJP Made Muslim Support For MVA An...
What Maharashtra Win Means For Modi
What Maharashtra Win Means For Modi
PIX: Mbappe ends goal drought as Real rout Leganes
PIX: Mbappe ends goal drought as Real rout Leganes
Delhi's Air Is Forcing People To Migrate
Delhi's Air Is Forcing People To Migrate
Ready For The Enemies...
Ready For The Enemies...
PICS: Italy win second straight Davis Cup crown
PICS: Italy win second straight Davis Cup crown
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'
'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'
'This Result Is Next To Impossible'
'This Result Is Next To Impossible'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances