News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shanghai Struggles With Covid, Lockdown

Shanghai Struggles With Covid, Lockdown

By Rediff News Bureau
April 19, 2022 08:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

China on Monday reported the first fatalities in Shanghai due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the city where the Omicron variant continues to paralyse the country's business hub of 26 million people.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper, the mainland on Sunday reported 2,723 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,417 were in Shanghai.

Please click on the images for a look at the COVID-19 situation in Shanghai.

IMAGE: A delivery worker picks up a medicine order from a pharmacy in Huangpu district, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during a lockdown in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident checks plastic bags of food at a residential area under lockdown in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers in protective suits work at a residential area under lockdown in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A worker in protective suit speaks with a resident at a residential area in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers in a protective suits direct residents lining up for nucleic acid test during the lockdown in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Indian Consulate in Shanghai shuts in-person services
Indian Consulate in Shanghai shuts in-person services
China on brink of biggest Covid crisis as cases triple
China on brink of biggest Covid crisis as cases triple
Shanghai restarts mass testing amid record Covid surge
Shanghai restarts mass testing amid record Covid surge
Shreyas on what went wrong for KKR
Shreyas on what went wrong for KKR
Ujjwala Raut's FUN Swimsuit Moments
Ujjwala Raut's FUN Swimsuit Moments
Ukrainians Ready For Russian Onslaught
Ukrainians Ready For Russian Onslaught
VHP threatens to launch 'battle' against Delhi Police
VHP threatens to launch 'battle' against Delhi Police
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Shanghai reports 1st Covid deaths since new lockdown

Shanghai reports 1st Covid deaths since new lockdown

Covid cases continue to surge record high in Shanghai

Covid cases continue to surge record high in Shanghai

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances