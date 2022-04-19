Shanghai Struggles With Covid, Lockdown

China on Monday reported the first fatalities in Shanghai due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the city where the Omicron variant continues to paralyse the country's business hub of 26 million people.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper, the mainland on Sunday reported 2,723 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,417 were in Shanghai.

Please click on the images for a look at the COVID-19 situation in Shanghai.

IMAGE: A delivery worker picks up a medicine order from a pharmacy in Huangpu district, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

IMAGE: Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during a lockdown in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident checks plastic bags of food at a residential area under lockdown in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: Workers in protective suits work at a residential area under lockdown in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: A worker in protective suit speaks with a resident at a residential area in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: Workers in a protective suits direct residents lining up for nucleic acid test during the lockdown in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com