News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shajahan Sheikh to be arrested in 7 days: TMC

Shajahan Sheikh to be arrested in 7 days: TMC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 26, 2024 16:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday said party strongman Shajahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, will be arrested in seven days.

The TMC leader's assertion comes immediately after the Calcutta high court clarified that there is no stay on the arrest of Shajahan.

"About the arrest of Sheikh Shajahan, Abhishek Banerjee is correct. The matter was stuck in the legal tangle of the court. The opposition was doing politics using this opportunity. Thanks to the High Court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," Ghosh posted on X.

 

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had on Sunday claimed that Shajahan could not be arrested because of legal tangles and stay on FIRs filed by the police.

The court directed that Shajahan, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the state home secretary be impleaded as parties in the suo motu matter initiated on the allegations of sexual atrocities on women and the land grab of tribal people.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area -- situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Shajahan, who is absconding, and his supporters.

The unrest in the area stems from accusations against Shajahan and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault with the local TMC strongman evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How did Sahajahan Sheikh rise to prominence in TMC?
How did Sahajahan Sheikh rise to prominence in TMC?
Sheikh Shahjahan tortured tribals, took wages: Probe
Sheikh Shahjahan tortured tribals, took wages: Probe
Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?
Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?
Made mistake by retweeting video defaming BJP: Kejri
Made mistake by retweeting video defaming BJP: Kejri
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suffered mild stroke recently
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suffered mild stroke recently
'Clear who's hungry and who doesn't want to be here'
'Clear who's hungry and who doesn't want to be here'
HC jolt to another TN minister in graft case
HC jolt to another TN minister in graft case
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

FIR against Sandeshkhali strongman after 70 complaints

FIR against Sandeshkhali strongman after 70 complaints

TMC leaders' properties torched, MLA thrashed

TMC leaders' properties torched, MLA thrashed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances