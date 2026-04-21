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Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee Of Protecting Infiltrators

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 16:18 IST

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of protecting infiltrators and fostering a Babri Masjid controversy ahead of the state elections.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Amit Shah accuses Mamata Banerjee of protecting infiltrators in West Bengal.
  • Shah alleges Banerjee's associate wants to build a Babri Masjid in Bengal.
  • BJP promises to remove infiltrators if elected in West Bengal assembly polls.
  • Shah pledges to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal if BJP wins.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of seeking to "protect infiltrators" and alleged that her "associate" Humayun Kabir wants to build a Babri Masjid in West Bengal, which the BJP would not allow.

Shah's Allegations Against Mamata Banerjee

Addressing an election rally at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district, he said the West Bengal assembly polls this time were about "freeing Bengal from infiltrators" and corruption.

 

"Mamata Didi wants to protect the infiltrators, but we will remove them," he said.

Babri Masjid Controversy

Stepping up his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress, Shah referred to suspended TMC MLA and Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir and accused him of trying to rake up the Babri Masjid issue in the state.

"Modi ji built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It came up at a place where Babri Masjid stood. Now, Mamata Didi, through her associate Humayun Kabir, wants to build a Babri Masjid in Bengal," he said. "Bengal is in India, and we will not allow anyone to build a Babri Masjid in Bengal."

Promise of Uniform Civil Code

The senior BJP leader also promised that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in the state if his party came to power.

"We will bring the Uniform Civil Code in Bengal. Some people marry four times. Should that be stopped or not? No one will be able to marry four times," Shah told the gathering.

Amit Shah's remarks come amidst heightened political campaigning for the West Bengal assembly elections. The BJP has been aggressively targeting the Trinamool Congress government, focusing on issues of illegal immigration and alleged appeasement politics. The reference to the Uniform Civil Code highlights the BJP's commitment to a uniform set of laws for all citizens, regardless of religion.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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