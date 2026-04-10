TMC Leader Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah on Infiltration Concerns

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee confronts Amit Shah over his infiltration rhetoric in West Bengal, raising questions about national security failures and the status of Sheikh Hasina.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee challenges Amit Shah's claims about infiltration in West Bengal, accusing him of spreading misinformation.

Banerjee questions the Home Ministry's failure to prevent terror attacks in Pahalgam and Delhi.

Banerjee asks if former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, sheltered by the BJP, should be considered an infiltrator.

Banerjee demands a white paper on central funds released to West Bengal, countering allegations of 'cut money culture'.

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for repeatedly raising the issue of infiltration in his poll speeches in West Bengal, and questioned the ministry's role in failing to prevent the terror attacks in Pahalgam and New Delhi last year.

Addressing a press conference here, Banerjee also asked Shah to clarify whether former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been given shelter by the BJP-led Centre, should be termed an infiltrator.

Referring to Shah's pledge to take strong action against infiltrators and hunt them down to the farthest corners, the TMC national general secretary alleged that the Union minister had been "playing the same record over and over again" and spreading misinformation on the issue.

"If we talk about infiltration, what is the status of deposed Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina who has been staying in India for the past one and a half years? Is she a Bangladeshi infiltrator?" he said in the press meet.

Security Concerns and Accusations

Continuing his attack, Banerjee said, "How did Amit Shah fail to stop the terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 Indians were killed? How did terrorists sneak into Delhi and kill 10 people? Why did Shah fail to give them security?"

Demands for Transparency

On Shah's promise to bring out a white paper on the alleged cut money culture, Banerjee said those pointing fingers at the TMC should remember that they are yet to publish the white paper on the amount of money sent to Bengal under central projects like MGNNREGA.

The TMC leader said he demanded that the Centre release a white paper on funds released to the state on March 14, 2024, in an X post but did not receive a reply so far.