Home  » News » Nitish slams ex-allies Cong, RJD over Hindu-Muslim riots; lauds Modi for aid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 24, 2025 18:08 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday slammed the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress combine, alleging that those in power before him "sought votes of Muslims" but failed to check communal clashes.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar engage in a candid conversation during the release of the 19th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Bhagalpur, Bihar, February 24, 2025. Photograph:ANI on X

The Janata Dal-United president made the remark at a function which was attended, among others, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The function was held in Bhagalpur, which, incidentally, is remembered for the worst-ever communal riots in Bihar that took place in 1989 when close to 1,000 people lost their lives.

 

"What was the condition when we took over in 2005? Because of bad law and order, people felt scared of stepping out late in the day," Kumar alleged, adding, without naming any party, "even Hindu-Muslim clashes were the order of the day. Those getting Muslim votes did nothing to stop these. Things changed only after we formed a government here."

Incidentally, Kumar has been counting among his key achievements the trial and punishment of those involved in the Bhagalpur riots that took place under Congress rule. It has been a contention of Kumar that the guilty went unpunished during the 15-year-long rule of RJD, which came to power in 1990, as the accused were supporters of the party.

The JD-U supremo, whose party is a key Bharatiya Janata Party ally at the Centre, thanked the PM for the assistance received by the state from the Union government and praised the latest budget which came up with many announcements for Bihar.

"We have come a long way. The state's budget has increased manifold. I thank the PM for his help and hope his generosity would continue in future. Bihar looks forward to marching ahead under his leadership," Kumar added.

