6-year-old dies during 'MRI scan procedure' in Noida

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 14, 2026 17:12 IST

'The exact cause of death is not known yet and will be determined after completion of the enquiry'

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy www.freepik.com

Key Points

  • The boy's family has accused the diagnostic centre of negligence, alleging expired medicine or an overdose.
  • Authorities have sealed the diagnostic facility and formed a committee to investigate the incident.
  • Police are awaiting the medical enquiry report before registering an FIR against the diagnostic centre.

A six-year-old boy has died allegedly during an MRI procedure at a private diagnostic centre in Greater Noida, with his family accusing the facility of negligence and administration of expired medicine or an overdose, officials said on Saturday.

The facility was sealed on Friday, and a four-member committee was formed to probe the incident, Dr Chandan Soni of the Gautam Buddha Nagar Health Department told PTI.

 

"The exact cause of death is not known yet and will be determined after completion of the enquiry," Soni said.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the child, a resident of Dungarpur village, was taken to the diagnostic centre located in the Pie-3 area for an MRI scan.

Family alleges negligence by diagnostic centre 

Family members claimed that the boy was in normal health before the procedure, but negligence by the centre led to his death.

The boy's father, Vicky, has lodged a complaint at the Beta-2 police station against the diagnostic centre.

"An FIR will be registered after the report of the medical enquiry is received," the police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
