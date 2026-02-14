HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 1 dead, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai metro pillar collapses

1 dead, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai metro pillar collapses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 14, 2026 14:37 IST

x

The incident took place around 12:20pm on the arterial LBS Road in front of Johnson and Johnson factory in Mulund area.

IMAGE: People help the injured after a portion of a pillar of a under-construction metro collapses in Mumbai's Mulund area. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A portion of a metro pillar under construction collapsed in Mulund, Mumbai.
  • The incident occurred on LBS Road in front of the Johnson and Johnson factory.
  • An autorickshaw was crushed by the falling cement slab.
  • Three to four people are feared to be injured in the metro pillar collapse.
  • Emergency services are on the scene to manage the aftermath of the incident.

One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of a pillar of an under-construction metro rail route in Mulund in north-east Mumbai collapsed on Saturday afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place around 12:20pm on the arterial LBS Road in front of Johnson and Johnson factory, the official said.

 

Details of the Incident

"A cement slab of the pillar collapsed and fell on an autorickshaw below, completely smashing the three-wheeler. Three to four persons are feared injured. Fire brigade and police personnel as well as staffers of the firm constructing the metro rail route (Line 4) are at the spot to monitor post-incident operations," he said.

Further details are awaited, the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man falls into river from moving train in Mumbai, rescued
Man falls into river from moving train in Mumbai, rescued
Days after biker's death, open manhole kills labourer in Delhi
Days after biker's death, open manhole kills labourer in Delhi
Swing collapses at Surajkund fair in Faridabad, cop killed
Swing collapses at Surajkund fair in Faridabad, cop killed
Heading home after a year, Bihar labourer falls to death
Heading home after a year, Bihar labourer falls to death
Mumbaikars will be forced to ride horses in future: HC
Mumbaikars will be forced to ride horses in future: HC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

IAF's Rafale majestic take off from Moran Bypass' Emergency Landing Facility in Dibrugarh0:46

IAF's Rafale majestic take off from Moran Bypass'...

Himalayas have functioned more as a zone of interaction, says CDS Gen Anil Chauhan1:05

Himalayas have functioned more as a zone of interaction,...

UP Speaker Throws Mic Amid MLA Ruckus1:01

UP Speaker Throws Mic Amid MLA Ruckus

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO