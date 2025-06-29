Several workers go missing as cloudburst triggers landslide in U'khand

Nine construction labourers went missing early Sunday after a landslide triggered by a cloudburst hit their shelters along the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district, officials said.

The labourers, who are said to be of Nepali origin, were engaged in the construction of a hotel.

District magistrate Prashant Arya said the landslide occurred at Silai bend about 4 km ahead of Paligad, Uttarkashi

The labourers were engaged in the construction of a hotel, he said, adding a new landslide zone has developed close to the hotel.

"There were 19 labourers at the camp site below the hotel when the landslide occurred washing out around 10 metres of the highway. Eight to nine of them are missing," he said.

The district emergency operation centre said 10 labourers living in the tents have been brought to safety and nine of them are missing.

NDRF, SDRF and police personnel have launched a search and rescue operation at the site, the district magistrate said.

The highway is blocked by landslide rubble at two more locations, he said.

Pilgrims returning from Yamunotri have been asked to stay at safe locations due to the blocked highway, he said.

Reopening it may take a few hours, the DM said, adding a PWD team is busy clearing the route.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami prayed for the safety of the missing labourers.

"Search and rescue operations are underway at the site. I am constantly in touch with the officials concerned," he said.

The missing labourers are said to be of Nepali origin, Barkot Station House Officer Deepak Kathait said.

In another development, the Chardham Yatra has been suspended for a day in view of rainfall and possibility of landslides.

The MeT department has issued a red alert for heavy rains on June 29 and 30 in various districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar prompting authorities to put the Chardham yatra on hold for a day for the safety of pilgrims.

In view of continuous heavy rainfall in the state and the possibility of landslides, the Chardham Yatra has been postponed for a day as a precautionary step for the safety of the pilgrims which is paramount, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said.

Devotees stranded on Chardham yatra routes are being taken to safe places. The administration of the districts concerned have been put on alert and relief and rescue teams have been activated, Pandey said.

A decision on further travel will be taken after reviewing the weather conditions along the routes on Monday, he said.

Devotees have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the administration and not leave for their destinations till the weather becomes normal, the Garhwal commissioner said.

There is also information of heavy rain damaging agricultural land in Kuthnaur village in Uttarkashi district.

The road near Ojri has also been completely damaged. The agricultural fields are filled with debris.

The Kupda Kunshala Trikhili motor bridge in Syanachatti is also in danger and the water level of the Yamuna has also risen following heavy rain.