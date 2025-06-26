HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 killed, 10 missing after vehicle carrying pilgrims falls into Alaknanda river

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 26, 2025 12:00 IST

At least two people were killed, eight injured and ten others were reported missing when a vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into the Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag on Thursday, police said.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway after after a tempo traveller falls into the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The vehicle -- a tempo traveller -- met with the accident near the Gholthir village on the Badrinath National Highway between Rudraprayag and Gauchar, they said.

Relief and rescue teams have reached the spot.

 

Two bodies have been recovered, one near the accident site and the other from the river near Rudraprayag, Satyendra Singh Bhandari, a member of the Red Cross Society rescue team told PTI.

Seven people, including three women and two children, were injured in the accident while ten others went missing, he said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.

There were 20 people, including the driver, on board the vehicle when it fell into the river, Bhandari added.

The tempo traveller is said to have been going towards the Badrinath Dham when the accident occurred at around 7.30 am, he said quoting the injured.

The pilgrims had come on Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra from Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
