One killed, 2 hurt as landslide hits Kedarnath; pilgrimage suspended

One person was killed and two others sustained injuries after a landslide struck a walkway to Kedarnath near Jangalchatti in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, prompting authorities to suspend the Kedarnath Yatra from Sonprayag until further notice.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to a statement from the Rudraprayag police, the landslide was triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, which caused large amounts of debris and stones to fall onto the trekking route, blocking and damaging the walkway to Kedarnath Dham.

Officials further noted that a yellow alert has been issued for the region, predicting continuous rainfall throughout the week and as a precaution and in view of the safety of the devotees, the footpath to the Kedarnath Dham from Sonprayag has been suspended.

The Rudraprayag police have also urged all devotees en route to Kedarnath Dham to stay put at nearby hotels and safe accommodations.

They also appealed to those planning the Chardham Yatra to monitor the weather forecasts and travel advisories before making their journey.

"The footpath was blocked due to debris falling in the ravine near Jangalchatti. The footpath to Kedarnath Dham has been suspended from Sonprayag till further orders. According to the information received some time ago, the footpath to Kedarnath Dham has been partially blocked due to debris falling in the ravine due to continuous heavy rain near Jangalchatti. According to the information received so far, one person has died and 02 people have been injured due to debris falling in the ravine," the statement from the Rudraprayag Police read.

"According to the weather forecast, a yellow alert for rain has been issued for the entire week. In which it is raining continuously. Due to the obstruction of the road in Jangalchatti and many places on the entire footpath which are landslide-affected areas, as a precaution and in view of the safety of the devotees, the footpath to Kedarnath Dham has been suspended from Sonprayag till further orders. Only in the Jangalchatti area, passengers stranded in the landslide affected area are being sent down under police protection. The district police appeals to the pilgrims coming to Shri Kedarnath Dham to stay safe wherever they are and stay in hotels, etc., at nearby places," it further added.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2, and those of Badrinath on May 4.

One of the most revered temples in the country, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, Kedarnath draws countless devotees and visitors from across the country.

The high-altitude shrines remain shut for six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing at the onset of winter (October or November).