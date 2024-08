Several Raj hospitals get hoax bomb threat emails; probe launched

Several hospitals across Rajasthan, including five in Jaipur received email bomb threats on Sunday, which turned out to be a hoax, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bomb disposal squad teams cordoned off the hospitals to check the hospital premises but found nothing suspicious.

The emails had claimed that bombs had been planted under hospital beds and in bathrooms, the police said.

Among the city hospitals which received bomb threats, include Monilek Hospital, C.K Birla Hospital, Manas Hospital, Apex Hospital and Rungta Hospital.

The police had not yet confirmed the exact number of the hospitals, across the state, that have received the hoax emails. But they said that five hospital in Jaipur reported to have received the bomb threat mails.

"Bomb disposal squads were dispatched to the locations. During the search, nothing suspicious was found," additional commissioner of police (law and order) Kunwar Rashtradeep said.

The police said that the IP address of the email sender is being traced with the help of cyber experts.

The email sent to the hospitals read, "I placed the bomb in the hospital building. The bombs are hidden under hospital beds and inside bathrooms. Every person inside the hospital will be killed or will lose limbs. None of you will escape."

"You will end up in a pool of blood. You all deserve nothing but death. The terrorists 'Ching and Cultist' are behind this MASSACRE," it said.

On Saturday, two malls in the National Capital Region received similar email bomb threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

On May 1 this year, panic gripped multiple schools in Delhi NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, after they received emails about bombs being planted on their campuses. The threat, which had thrown police and security personnel into a tizzy, turned out to be a hoax.