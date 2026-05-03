9 killed in massive fire at residential building in Delhi

A devastating fire in a residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area has tragically claimed the lives of nine people, prompting a large-scale rescue operation and investigation into the cause.

IMAGE: A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, while teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, traffic police and local police assisted in the rescue and evacuation efforts. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A fire in a Vivek Vihar residential building in Delhi has resulted in nine fatalities.

The fire engulfed multiple floors of the four-storey building, requiring a large-scale rescue operation.

Fire tenders and disaster management teams were deployed to control the blaze and rescue residents.

The cause of the deadly fire in the Delhi building is currently under investigation by authorities.

At least nine people were killed after a fire broke out in a residential building in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar early Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3.48 am at a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar Phase-I, following which police, fire and disaster management teams rushed to the spot.

Rescue Efforts and Aftermath of the Delhi Fire

According to the police, the blaze engulfed flats on the second, third and fourth floors of the building, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Around 10 to 15 people were rescued from the premises during the firefighting operation. Two of them, who sustained minor injuries, were shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital," a senior police officer said.

A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, while teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police and local police assisted in the rescue and evacuation efforts.

Police said the fire was brought under control after several hours.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, and efforts are underway to determine the cause of the fire, police said.

Further investigation and proceedings are underway.