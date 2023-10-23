News
2 dead, 3 hurt in fire in 8-storey Mumbai building

2 dead, 3 hurt in fire in 8-storey Mumbai building

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 23, 2023 16:00 IST
Two persons, including an eight-year-old boy, died while three others were injured after a blaze broke out in a flat located on the first floor of an eight-storey residential building in suburban Borivali in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, civic officials said.

IMAGE: Smoke billows from the first-floor flat of the building in Mumbai's Borivali. Photograph: ANI on X

The fire erupted in a first-floor flat of Veena Santur Cooperative Housing Society at around 12:30 pm and spread to the electric wiring and installations on that floor, according to officials.

Earlier, the officials had given the name of the affected building as Pavan Dham Veena Santur and its location in Kandivali (west).

Four fire engines and other vehicles of the fire brigade rushed to the spot, a civic official said.

 

"Fire-fighting operation is going on with the help of two small hose lines and one first aid line of four motor pumps," the official said.

A total of five persons were rushed to nearby Shatabdi Hospital after they suffered injuries.

"The doctors declared Glory Walphati (43) and Josu Gems Robert (8) brought dead," the officials said.

The injured persons include two women- Lakshmi Bura (40) and Rajeshwari Bhartare (24). Another person who suffered injuries is identified as Ranjan Subodh Shah (76).

"They are undergoing treatment. Among them, Bhartare suffered 100 per cent burn injuries, while other persons up to 50 per cent burns," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials added.

Earlier this month, seven people had lost their lives and more than 40 were injured after a fire tore through a ground-plus-seven-storey residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon area while 30 residents were rescued.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
