HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 10 killed as tractor-trolley carrying Durga idols plunges into MP lake

10 killed as tractor-trolley carrying Durga idols plunges into MP lake

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 02, 2025 22:21 IST

x

At least 10 devotees, three of them minors, died after a tractor-trolley carrying idols of Goddess Durga for immersion on Vijayadashmi plunged into a lake in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operation underway after tractor-trolley plunged into lake at Jamli village in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: ANI on X

Three injured persons were rescued and admitted to hospital, a district health official said, adding nearly 30 devotees were on board the ill-fated tractor-trolley.

The tragedy took place in the Pandhana area when devotees were riding on the tractor which was carrying Goddess Durga idols from various villages for immersion, Inspector General of Police (Indore rural range) Anurag told PTI.

 

So far, 10 bodies, three of them of minors, have retrieved with the help of State Disaster Response Force personnel and local divers, he said, adding a search and rescue operation was going on at the site.

An additional SDRF team has been sent to the spot, the IPS officer informed.

"We have learnt that five to six devotees have survived," the IG said, adding a probe was launched into the accident.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the tragedy and announced on social media platform 'X' that the state government will pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr OP Jugtawat said three injured persons were rescued and admitted to the Khanda district hospital.

He said about 30 devotees of varying ages were on board the tractor-trolley at the time of the accident.

Eyewitnesses said panic ensued immediately after the vehicle fell into the lake with people frantically searching for their relatives. A large crowd of villagers gathered at the site and assisted in the rescue operation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

7 die, 13 missing during Ganesh idol immersions in Maha, MP
7 die, 13 missing during Ganesh idol immersions in Maha, MP
9 killed as truck rams Ganesha procession in K'taka
9 killed as truck rams Ganesha procession in K'taka
20 dead in Maharashtra during Ganesh visarjan
20 dead in Maharashtra during Ganesh visarjan
Boats capsize during Ganesh immersion in MP, 11 dead
Boats capsize during Ganesh immersion in MP, 11 dead
Ganesh visarjan: Mumbai gets '34 bombs, 400kg of RDX' threat
Ganesh visarjan: Mumbai gets '34 bombs, 400kg of RDX' threat

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remembering the Mahatma: 12 Historic Memorials

webstory image 2

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 3

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Alia Bhatt visits Sarbojanin Durga Pandal 0:30

Alia Bhatt visits Sarbojanin Durga Pandal

Kajol, Ajay Devgn perform Durga Puja1:48

Kajol, Ajay Devgn perform Durga Puja

Kajol, Rani Mukerji join hawan rituals at Durga Pandal1:28

Kajol, Rani Mukerji join hawan rituals at Durga Pandal

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV