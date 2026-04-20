15 dead, 20 injured as bus rolls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

A tragic bus accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed the lives of fifteen people and left twenty others injured, prompting immediate rescue operations and medical assistance.

IMAGE: Rescue efforts are underway after a passenger bus falls of a hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Fifteen people died and twenty were injured in a bus accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

The accident occurred near Kagort village in the Ram Nagar area due to a blind curve.

Local residents initiated rescue efforts, followed by police and emergency responders.

Seriously injured victims are being airlifted for medical assistance.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is in contact with local authorities to provide support.

At least 15 people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place when the bus was negotiating a blind curve near Kagort village in Ram Nagar area around 10 am.

Initial Rescue Efforts After Udhampur Bus Accident

Locals were the first to reach the spot and began rescue efforts, pulling out the injured from the wreckage. Police and other emergency responders soon joined the operation to evacuate the victims and clear the site.

A total of 15 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the vehicle, while 20 injured were evacuated to hospital and condition of many of them was stated to be "serious", the officials said.

They said the bus was on way to Udhampur from a remote village when the accident took place.

Government Response To The Udhampur Tragedy

Union Minister Jitendra Singh spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Minga Sherpa following the accident and said arrangements are being made to airlift the seriously injured victims.

"Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

"The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured," the minister said in a post on X.

Singh said he is in constant touch with the local administration as well as the BJP local workers team involved in the rescue operation.

Such accidents often lead to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rash driving and causing death by negligence. The investigation will likely focus on the driver's actions, the roadworthiness of the bus, and any potential mechanical failures that contributed to the accident.