'Terrorism Has No Place In This World'

IMAGE: A girl who, according to her relatives, was injured in Pakistan shelling in the Uri sector, is rushed to hospital for treatment. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Film folk have been praising the Indian armed forces' successful execution of Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, May 7.

Nimrat Kaur, whose military officer father was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir in the 1990s, tells ANI: "I fully support the action taken by our armed forces on terrorist camps. There should be no place for terrorism, not only in this country but in the whole world.

"Whatever happened in Pahalgam, we observed it very closely and felt very sad. I am the daughter of a martyr and had lost my father in Kashmir in 1994. I understand what drastic circumstances life brings in front of you. It is very painful and sad.

"As citizens of India, we all should stand with the Government of India to finish these terror attacks and make India a terror free country."

IMAGE: People who, according to their relatives, were injured in Pakistani shelling in the Uri sector receive treatment in hospital. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Anupam Kher says, "Operation Sindoor is a befitting response to those who try to bring terror to our country, who try to destroy our sisters' sindoor. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this operation was carried out. Our citizens felt a sense of security when they woke up in the morning. Also, my chest swelled with pride when I saw two women officers, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi, giving the official media briefing on Operation Sindoor.

"It is very important for our citizens to do a bit for the nation, salute to armed forces for making us feel safe. They sacrifice their lives for us. We should say thanks to them. I would also like to thank PM Modi. Be it the 1962 war or the 1965 war, I have seen many wars in my life, and I always feel like saluting our armed forces."

Subhash Ghai says, "Ladai, war, yudh kisi bhi desh ko pasand nahi, agar vo insaan hai. Kisi bhi nation ko ye pasand nahi ki terrorism ho . Terrorism ka matlab hai ki aap innocent logon ko khelte khelte khaate khaate maar rahe hai, ye to insaaniyat ke khilaf baat huyi to ye jo yudh shuru hua hai. Hum fakar feel karte hai ki sarkar ne, prime minister ne, iska jawab diya hai.'

(No country likes war if he is a human being. No nation likes terrorism. Terrorism means that you are killing innocent people. We feel proud that the government and prime minister have responded to this).

IMAGE: Indian soldiers in Wuyan in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Movie celebs have been praising the armed forces on social media too.

Raveena Tandon: 'Bharat has always stood for peace and righteousness, Yet, for decades we have endured a proxy war, sponsored by hostile forces -- costing countless innocent lives. Despite offering peace through many initiatives and talks.

'The world must now act against terror factories. India's actions are well thought of, defensive, focus solely on eliminating terror threats, not civilians. Our soldiers and our people have shown immense patience and courage. I stand firmly with my nation, our armed forces, our leadership and our people.

'May Shri Ram guide us to destroy evil, never the innocent. Jai Bhawani, Jai Parvati Pataye Har Har Mahadev! Jai Hind. India's first.'

Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Terrorism has no place in this world.'

Milind Soman: 'The world must unite! Terrorism is a challenge to humanity, democracy & the happiness of common people. The ideology must be destroyed by any means necessary. Salute Govt of India & Indian armed forces. Salute our allies. Zero Tolerance To Terrorism.'

Mika Singh: 'Jo Bole So Nihal... Sat Sri Akaal! Whenever our country needed a soldier, a Sikh stood tall. Always there to protect India and its people. Proud to be an Indian. Proud to be a Sikh. A big salute to the brave Chief, Marshal Amarpreet Singh Ji. Jai Hind!'

Preity G Zinta: 'Col. Sofiya Qureshi Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh नारी शक्ति ! भारतीय शक्ति ! Ye hai Bharat! Jai Hind! Operation Sindhoor!'

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff