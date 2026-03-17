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Home  » News » Links with insurgent groups: Court sends 7 foreigners to 11-day NIA custody

Links with insurgent groups: Court sends 7 foreigners to 11-day NIA custody

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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Last updated on: March 17, 2026 02:24 IST

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It is alleged that three Ukrainians were arrested from Delhi, three from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The special NIA court at Patiala House Court in New Delhi remanded six foreigners for 11 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody.

Key Points

  • It is alleged that three Ukrainians were arrested from Delhi, three from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata.
  • Additional sessions judge Prshant Sharma remanded six Ukrainians and a US citizen for 11 days of NIA custody till March 27.
  • It is alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area.

They were produced before the NIA court.

It is alleged that three Ukrainians were arrested from Delhi, three from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata.

Additional sessions judge Prshant Sharma remanded six Ukrainians and a US citizen for 11 days of NIA custody till March 27. A hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tyagi alongwith Amit Rohila and others, appeared for the NIA.

 

The NIA had sought 15 days' custody to investigate the case.

It is alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.

It is alleged by the NIA that they were trained in Myanmar and were training ethnic war groups. These groups are associated with insurgent groups in India. It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of Drones from Europe via India.

On the other hand, senior advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, advocate Atul Sehgal appeared for the accused persons. They opposed the custodial remand application moved by the NIA.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R

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