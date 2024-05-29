News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Setback for Kejriwal as SC registry refuses urgent listing of bail plea

Setback for Kejriwal as SC registry refuses urgent listing of bail plea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 29, 2024 13:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court registry on Wednesday refused urgent listing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking extension of his interim bail by seven days for undergoing certain medical tests.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal waves to the supporters during a roadshow in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The apex court registry refused to accept the application, saying since Kejriwal was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable.

On Tuesday, a vacation bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the chief minister, and said the decision on the listing of the interim plea can be taken by the CJI as the judgement has been reserved in the main matter.

 

Kejriwal has sought extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, in view of his "sudden and unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels", which are indicative of kidney, serious cardiac ailments and even cancer.

The chief minister, in his fresh plea filed on May 26, said he will surrender before jail authorities on June 9 instead of June 2, the scheduled date for his return to prison.

The top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the chief minister, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam', to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

It had directed that Kejriwal shall surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.

The matter relates to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
If Kejriwal's Government Is Dismissed...
If Kejriwal's Government Is Dismissed...
No privilege to politicians: SC on bail to Kejriwal
No privilege to politicians: SC on bail to Kejriwal
Won't have to return to jail if...: Kejri at roadshow
Won't have to return to jail if...: Kejri at roadshow
Paytm, Adani Group deny stake sale talks
Paytm, Adani Group deny stake sale talks
'Talent Is All Very Fine. But...'
'Talent Is All Very Fine. But...'
Chess: Praggnanandhaa loses to World champion Liren
Chess: Praggnanandhaa loses to World champion Liren
Recipe: Crispy Rice Paper Paneer Roll
Recipe: Crispy Rice Paper Paneer Roll
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Kejriwal seeks 7-day bail extension; drama, says BJP

Kejriwal seeks 7-day bail extension; drama, says BJP

Special treatment: Shah on interim bail to Kejriwal

Special treatment: Shah on interim bail to Kejriwal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances