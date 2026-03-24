Serious consequences are imminent if...: Modi on Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Rajya Sabha, detailing India's strategies to navigate the global energy crisis sparked by the West Asia conflict, including securing diverse energy sources and expanding strategic oil reserves.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a statement in Rajya Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Key Points PM Modi acknowledges the serious global energy crisis caused by the conflict in West Asia and its potential long-term consequences.

India is actively seeking to procure gas and crude oil from all available sources to ensure energy security.

India advocates for de-escalation of the West Asia conflict and peaceful resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

India has created 53 lakh MT of strategic oil reserves and is working on an additional 65 lakh MT capacity to bolster energy security.

The government has initiated a Rs 70,000-crore project to manufacture ships, further strengthening India's energy infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government is trying to procure gas and crude oil from all available sources, and efforts will continue in the coming days as the war in West Asia has created a serious energy crisis globally.

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the war in West Asia is a cause of concern, and India wants peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

India's aim is de-escalation of the war and opening of Strait of Hormuz, he said, adding the country's attempt is to encourage all sections to peacefully resolve all issues.

If the West Asia crisis persists for a longer period, serious consequences are imminent, the prime minister said.

India's Energy Security Efforts

Commenting on India's efforts for energy security, he said in the past 11 years, 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserves have been created; work on 65 lakh MT additional capacity is on.

Besides, the government has started a Rs 70,000-crore project to manufacture ships, he added.