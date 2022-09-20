Serial Podcast Helps Release Adnan Syed

IMAGE: Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast Serial, smiles and waves as he exits the courthouse after a judge overturned Syed's 2000 murder conviction and ordered a new trial during a hearing at the Baltimore city circuit courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland, September 19, 2022. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Adnan is all smiles after his release. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: He was convicted for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and spent 20 years in jail. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Now 41, his first trial in December 1999 had ended in a mistrial.

In his second trial in February 2000, Adnan was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Adnan's mother Shamim Syed and Rabia Chaudry, a childhood friend of his, arrive for the hearing. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Mickey Tait, clad in a shirt featuring Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, sits next to Catina Carter, wearing a T-shirt with the name 'Free Adnan' as they wait outside the courthouse for developments in the hearing to consider a request from prosecutors to vacate Syed's 2000 murder conviction. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Podcaster Sarah Koenig, whose hit podcast Serial brought the details of Adnan's case and murder conviction to widespread public attention, kneels behind Maryland state's attorney for Baltimore Marilyn Mosby recording her statement to the media after a judge overturned Adnan's conviction and set him free pending a new trial. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Attorney Erica Suter talks to reporters after a judge overturned the 2000 murder conviction and ordered a new trial for her client, Adnan Syed. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Maryland state's attorney for Baltimore Marilyn Mosby speaks to the media as Adnan's mother Shamim Syed and his friend Rabia Chaudry listen in. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Attorney Chris Flohr embraces Podcaster Sarah Koenig after the judge overturned the conviction. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com