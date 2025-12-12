Sentencing of ex-ISI chief opens door to wider crackdown: Report

The sentencing of Pakistan's former spy chief Faiz Hameed may just be 'the beginning', as it can herald a spate of new cases against politicians and activists for involvement in anti-army riots over two years ago, a report said.

Photograph: David Peterson/Pixabay

Pakistan's former spy chief Faiz Hameed was on Thursday sentenced to 14 years in jail by a military court, which found him guilty on multiple charges, including violating the Official Secrets Act and engaging in political activities.

A statement issued by the army on his sentencing focused on his conviction under military laws. However, it was the final paragraph that drew the most attention, according to a Dawn report.

'Involvement of the convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cahoots with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with,' the statement said, offering no details.

The language implied linking Faiz Hameed and unnamed politicians to a wider effort to engineer unrest, the report said.

The reference marked the latest in a series of military statements since last year, signalling suspicion and hinting at an alleged nexus between him and political elements, opposed to the government, it added.

In a statement issued on August 15, 2024, the ISPR noted that 'further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing'.

A separate statement released at the time of Hameed's detention alleged that 'multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established', though it did not elaborate.

Days later, the ISPR disclosed that Hameed was being investigated for alleged involvement in the May 9, 2023, riots, during which military buildings and monuments were vandalised.

'During the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading to multiple incidents, including, but not limited to May 9, 2023, for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated,' the statement had then said.

Senator Faisal Vawda hailed Thursday's decision, stating that 'it was only the beginning' as charges pertaining to May 9 riots still remained to be seen.

Speaking to Geo News, Vawda thanked the Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir for 'removing the filth' from his own institution, stressing that the move had laid down the 'foundation for self-accountability'.

This is certainly not the first time that Hameed has been accused of political manoeuvring, both pre- and post-retirement.

He came into the limelight for his role as a guarantor in the 2017 Faizabad agreement, a controversial deal between the government and TLP protesters that ended a weeks-long sit-in, the report said.

While the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in power, Hameed quickly made room for himself in the then-PM's kitchen cabinet. By some accounts, he became quite close to both Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, it added.

Then, in 2020, former PM Nawaz Sharif had publicly accused Hameed and his former boss, Gen Qamar Bajwa, of orchestrating the three-time premier's ouster.

The most direct accusation came during a rally in Gujranwala: 'Gen Faiz, this is done with your hands, and you need to answer', Nawaz had said.

Although speculation was rife about Hameed's influence on the PTI and its political machinations, there was no direct evidence to substantiate this.

Subsequently, in 2022, a viral video showed the now-retired Faiz Hameed at an event, with a PTI leader praising him and inviting him to enter politics.

The former general, however, had denied having any plans to enter politics.

"I will not join politics after the two-year bar nor afterwards," he had said on TV.

Then came the case of his brother Najaf Hameed, who was arrested on corruption and bribery charges in March 2024 after a court rejected his request for bail.

Anti-corruption officials apprehended him from the court premises in Rawalpindi and sent him to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The case against him, registered with the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Chakwal, includes charges of bribery, misuse of authority, and causing losses to the national exchequer.

Many alleged that he had become a powerful figure in the region during his brother's tenure as the ISI chief.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, speaking in a television interview soon after Hameed's arrest last year, said he remained 'deeply involved' in political developments after leaving service in November 2022.

About Hameed's potential involvement in the May 9 riots, Asif had then said the 'evidence and circumstances' pointed toward his participation, possibly as a 'strategic adviser'.

"He might have provided logistics and used his experience to guide actions aimed at causing greater damage," Asif said, adding, "While I can't say this with absolute certainty, the evidence and circumstances suggest his involvement."

Although the ISPR has avoided naming any political party or leader, its repeated references to actions taken 'at the behest of and in collusion with political elements' have been widely interpreted as alluding to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, the report said.

The military has not said when the separate investigations mentioned in the statement would conclude, nor whether additional charges will be brought against the former intelligence chief, the report added.