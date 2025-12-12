Former Pak spy chief Faiz Hameed jailed for 14 years

Pakistan's former spy chief Faiz Hameed was on Thursday sentenced to 14 years in jail by a military court, which found him guilty on multiple charges, including violating the Official Secrets Act and engaging in political activities.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to a statement by the army, the process of Field General Court Martial (FGCM) against Hameed was initiated on August 12, 2024, under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, and continued for 15 months.

He was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act in a manner "detrimental to the safety and interests of the State", misuse of authority & government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals.

"After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, the accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the court," the army said.

It is for the first time that a former chief of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been convicted and sentenced. He served as the Director General of the ISI from 2019 to 2021.

He last served as Commander of the XXXI Corps before taking premature retirement in December 2022 after Asim Munir took over as the army chief. Hameed was considered close to the then Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

The army said that the Court-Martial complied with all legal provisions and that the accused was "afforded with all legal rights, including (the) rights of (a) defence team of his choice."

It said that the convict has the right of appeal at a relevant forum after conviction.

"Involvement of the convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with," the army said.

Hameed, a former lieutenant general, was arrested in connection with a petition filed by Top City housing society's chief executive officer in the Supreme Court last year, wherein he was accused of land grabbing and stealing valuables from the owner of a private housing society during a raid.

However, the Supreme Court asked the Pakistan Army to investigate complaints against him in the Top City case. The army began the court-martial process against the former spy chief based on these complaints.

Speaking to Geo News, Information Minister Atta Tarar described the verdict as a "historic", saying the decision strengthens the rule of law and accountability mechanisms in Pakistan.

He said that red lines had been crossed and political interference had taken place. He said the former ISI chief had acted as a political adviser to PTI and provided Khan's party with "full political support."

The information minister said that the decision would reinforce the rule of law and the country's accountability mechanisms.

He added that the trial was fair, saying Hameed was given a full opportunity to defend himself, including the chance to present evidence and witnesses in his favour.

Tarar said that investigations into Hameed's alleged involvement in political matters were still ongoing and would continue.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was more cautious in his reaction. He said the nation will face the consequences of decisions made under Gen (retd) Bajwa and the ex-spymaster.

"The country will keep reaping the harvest of seeds sown by Faiz Hameed and General [retd] Bajwa for years," he wrote on X.

"May God forgive us. May those in power recognise that authority is a divine trust and use it for the welfare of His (God's) creation (people)! May the fear of God guide the rulers!"

Senator Faisal Vawda, considered to be close to the army, told Geo News that the conviction marks "just the beginning," adding that the May 9-related cases are expected to move forward next.

Vawda said that if a former senior army officer can be tried in the May 9 cases, you can imagine the fate of the real perpetrators involved in the violence.

He said that a foundation has now been laid for a system of accountability and justice in the country and stressed that "no one is bigger than Pakistan."

The senator said that Hameed had caused harm to the country, its institutions, politics, and judiciary through misuse of authority.

Hameed made headlines for the first time after he played a vital role in an agreement signed between the government and the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to end the 21-day sit-in at Faizabad in November 2017.

At the end of the agreement, it was written that the deal was inked via Major General Faiz Hameed," who was later promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

After the 2018 general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged as the single largest party and formed the government. In 2019, then Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Hameed as head of ISI.

He was later accused of cobbling up the PTI government and using his authority to allegedly deal with the political opponents of Khan.

Three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif openly blamed Hameed for his ouster and victimisation of Khan's political rivals.

The then Islamabad high Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui accused Hameed in 2017 of influencing the court proceedings and forming benches of his choice to prolong the detention of Nawaz and his daughter Maryam.

The former spy master also came under criticism after his picture having tea at a hotel in Kabul, just three weeks after the Taliban regained power in the country, went viral on social media in August 2021, when he had visited Kabul to meet the Afghan Taliban representatives.

When he was removed as ISI chief in 2021, Khan opposed the move and apparently developed differences with the army, which deepened and ultimately resulted in his removal from office in 2022.

The post of ISI chief is considered one of the most important in the Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 77-plus years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.