Senior Cong leaders rush to Himachal as party set to get majority

The Congress is sending Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior leaders Bhupinder Hooda and Rajeev Shukla to Himachal Pradesh on Thursday with the possibility of the party getting a majority in the hill state.

IMAGE: Congress supporters offer sweets to party leader Pawan Khera celebrating the party's lead in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

"The party is sending two observers -- Hooda and Baghel -- along with me. We will be travelling in some time to Himachal today," Shukla told PTI.

"Though the results are still coming in but it is a victory of the people. With the blessings of God, if the Congress wins, we will do everything possible for the interest of the people of Himachal Pradesh. Priyanka ji (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) campaigned a lot, she worked really hard," he said.

Speaking with reporters later, Shukla said Priyanka Gandhi took the reins of the campaign in her hands and did a a great job with it.

He also thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and general secretary organisation K C Venugopal for their cooperation in poll preparations.

He said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra had also had an indirect impact on the elections and among the people.

While Shukla is All India Congress Committee in-charge Himachal Pradesh, Baghel was appointed senior observer for the polls.

The Congress won six seats and was leading on 33, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading on 18 and had won eight seats.

The majority mark is 35 in the 68-member assembly.