Our Gujarat development agenda won, says BJP, slams Congress's negative politics



Source: PTI
December 08, 2022 11:37 IST
As the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday was seen inching towards all-time high tally of 150 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, the saffron outfit termed it as a reflection of its development agenda and a defeat of the Congress's "negative politics".

BJP workers danced in joy as the saffron camp went into a festive mood as trends reflected the BJP was all set to return to power for a record seventh term in Gujarat.

 

Hundreds of BJP workers thronged the party office in capital Gandhinagar as they danced and distributed sweets outside state party headquarters, as senior leaders started pouring in.

"It is a victory of the party's double-engine development agenda. The massive verdict reflects people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. It is a victory of the agenda of development that the party has carried out in the state," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas told PTI.

On the Congress's dismal performance, Vyas said, "The Congress should learn its lessons now as negative politics won't take them anywhere. The Congress has been wiped out by the masses from the state," he said.

Commenting on the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party, which was leading in seven seats, Vyas said the AAP's presence was limited to only social media and a section of the urban population.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
