Sena's workers remove mannequins from Mumbai streets

June 23, 2019 14:38 IST

Activists of the Shiv Sena's women's wing removed illegal mannequins from some streets and shops in Mumbai.

The action came after the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recently asked garment shop owners not to put up mannequins displaying lingerie without the civic body's permission.

Around 30 women workers from the Sena's local unit marched to some streets in the suburban area of Vile Parle area and removed such mannequins hanging from trees and placed outside shops.

They also asked the shop owners to remove such mannequin busts put up inside their outlets.

The Sena workers claimed that such a display of lingerie makes women feel embarrassed.

"It could also attract unnecessary attention of children walking on streets," Rajani Mestri, a Sena worker from Vile Parle area, said.

The name of a shop is sufficient for any person to know what kind of garments it sells and there is no need to display lingerie openly, another party worker said.

The Sena local unit workers in other parts of the city will also initiate similar action outside shops, she added.