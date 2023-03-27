News
Sena's reminder to Rahul: 'Attacks on Savarkar will...'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 27, 2023 17:15 IST
The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on freedom fighter V D Savarkar will lead to ebbing of sympathy he has gained due to his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

An editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said the truth, which Gandhi is fighting for today, will not win by making defamatory statements against Savarkar.

At a rally on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray said he considers Savarkar as his 'idol', and asked Gandhi to refrain from 'insulting' him.

 

Thackeray said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of three parties -- Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party -- was formed to protect democracy and it was necessary to work unitedly for it.

'By making defamatory statements against Savarkar, the sympathy gained by Rahul Gandhi will start ebbing. This will, for sure, put the Maharashtra Congress in a uncomfortable position," the editorial said.

Gandhi's remarks that he is not Savarkar to apologise will not affect the faith of the people in the Hindutva ideologue, it added.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the editorial said a dictator is always scared and that he first starts controlling the judiciary and parliament and destroys the opposition.

This is precisely called slavery, the editorial said.

It said Savarkar pledged to fight such slavery at the age of 12 and Gandhi should take a similar oath.

Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 24 after a court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in a defamation case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
