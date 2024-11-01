Sena-UBT's Arvind Sawant booked for calling Shaina N C 'imported maal'

A first information report (FIR) was registered in Mumbai on Friday against Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Arvind Sawant for referring to Shaina N C, an assembly elections candidate of the rival Shiv Sena, as 'imported maal'.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader and Mumbadevi seat candidate Shaina NC shows victory sign during her nomination roadshow for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sawant, MP of Mumbai South, claimed that his remark was being misinterpreted, while Shaina, who is contesting from Mumbadevi assembly seat in the city, said it showed the mentality of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against Sawant at Nagpada police station under sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures, sounds) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said a police official.

Shaina, who was earlier with the Bharatiya Janata Party, joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena recently. She is pitted against Amin Patel of Congress in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, she showed a video clip of Sawant's comment that 'imported maal will not work in Mumbadevi'.

"Calling someone who is a professional and political worker for 20 years 'maal' shows the mentality of Shiv Sena-UBT. Why are Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Nana Patole silent?" she asked.

"I am a woman, not a commodity. Women will not keep silent in the face of derogatory language directed at them. With (goddess) Mumbadevi's blessings, I am committed to serving Mumbaikars. Arvind Sawant's comments highlight the anti-women mentality within the Sena-UBT faction," Shaina further said.

"Even more disturbing was Congress candidate Amin Patel's apparent amusement as Sawant made these remarks," she said.

The voters will teach the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Sena-UBT, the NCP-SP and the Congress a lesson, she added.

Shaina also said Sawant's comment stood in sharp contrast to chief minister Shinde's flagship 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' under which women get financial aid.

Reacting to her allegations, Arvind Sawant said she misinterpreted the word 'maal'.

"In Hindi, it means 'goods'. I also said our candidate is the 'original maal'. Shaina is an old friend, not an enemy," he said.

"Please understand the motive behind spreading a narrative by bringing out a video clip of a speech made two days ago. In my 50 years of political life I have never insulted anyone," Sawant added.

Chief minister Shinde said Sawant's remark insulted all 'ladkya bahini' (beloved sisters) in the state.

"Balasaheb Thackeray would have slapped anyone making such a remark," he added.

Deputy chairperson of the state legislative council Neelam Gorhe said she has filed a complaint against Sawant with the Election Commission of India for making an 'insulting' remark about a woman.

Words such as 'maal' are used to demean women, said Gorhe, who belongs to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"Arvind Sawant's statement shows how low and contemptible is the attitude of Uddhav Thackeray's party and its leaders towards women in the state, especially while criticising our Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin Yojana," she added, demanding that Sawant apologise to Shaina N C and all the women in the state.

Sheetal Mhatre, spokesperson of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said women across the state would remember this 'insult'.