Ahead of Maha poll, Yogi's 'Batenge toh katenge' posters in Mumbai

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls on Tuesday, posters featuring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his slogan "Batenge toh katenge" (If we are divided, we will be destroyed) have appeared in various parts of Mumbai.

IMAGE: A poster is put up referring to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's slogan "Batenge toh katenge' in some parts of Mumbai. Photograph: Screen grab/X

"The opposition is engaging in political manoeuvres, and we have responded to that. The people of North India believe in Yogi and his slogan 'Bantenge to Katenge,' and so we have started to respond to the opposition tactics in Maharashtra as well," said BJP member Vishwabandhu Rai who put up the posters in Mumbai's western suburban.

"In Haryana, you have seen how people have stood together and responded, supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party. We are also now going to apply this in Maharashtra", he added.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had in August made a strong pitch for national unity as he cited the turmoil in Bangladesh to warn against the consequences of divisions in society.

In its first list for Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP has retained 71 sitting MLAs in the first list of 99 candidates.

The elections to the 288-member assembly will be held on November 20. The result will be declared on November 23.