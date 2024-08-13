News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will take back 'Ladki Bahin' funds if you don't vote for me: Maha MLA

Will take back 'Ladki Bahin' funds if you don't vote for me: Maha MLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 13, 2024 17:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Independent MLA Ravi Rana, who represents the Badnera assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Amravati district, has said he would take back the funds distributed to women under the 'Ladki Bahin' financial assistance scheme if they don't vote for him in the upcoming state polls.

IMAGE: Independent MLA Ravi Rana. Photograph: @mlaravirana_ysp/X

Rana, an ally of the Mahayuti government, made this comment during a public event in Amravati on Monday. But as he drew flak from the opposition parties over it, he claimed that he made the remark in jest.

Under the Eknath Shinde government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', eligible women in the state will be given Rs 1,500 per month.

Rana said, "After elections, I will seek to increase the amount from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 (per month). I am your brother...But if you don't give your blessing now, I will take back the Rs 1,500 from your bank accounts."

 

Leader of opposition in the state assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, asked whether the money distributed under the scheme belonged to Rana, the chief minister or the deputy chief ministers.

"It has been proven now that the scheme was announced with an eye on elections," he said.

NCP leader Supriya Sule said, "If women are threatened like this...Do it and then see what I will do."

After the opposition targeted him over the remark, Rana on Tuesday said, "What I said was in humour. Women laughed when I said this. Opposition leaders unnecessarily made a hue and cry over it."

The state government is scheduled to deposit the first two instalments (July and August) of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme into the beneficiaries' accounts on August 17.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held in October or November this year.

Ravi Rana's wife, former MP Navneet Rana, contested this year's Lok Sabha election as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Amravati parliamentary seat, but failed to win.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Are Voters Not Turning Up To Vote?
Why Are Voters Not Turning Up To Vote?
Why Low Voter Turnout Trend Is Worrying
Why Low Voter Turnout Trend Is Worrying
Does Young India Care About Elections?
Does Young India Care About Elections?
'Kamala Doesn't Have Feelings For India'
'Kamala Doesn't Have Feelings For India'
'Hope for favourable verdict': Vinesh's lawyer
'Hope for favourable verdict': Vinesh's lawyer
Atishi snubbed, LG picks Gahlot to hoist flag on I-Day
Atishi snubbed, LG picks Gahlot to hoist flag on I-Day
Ponting warns India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Ponting warns India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

More like this

A Day In The Life Of A Voter

A Day In The Life Of A Voter

Why we vote the way we do

Why we vote the way we do

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances