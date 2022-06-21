News
Rediff.com  » News » See Eknath Shinde's 'Rebellion'; In These Pix?

See Eknath Shinde's 'Rebellion'; In These Pix?

By Rediff News Bureau
June 21, 2022 12:37 IST
A day before he went AWOL, Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's urban development minister, attended his party the Shiv Sena's 56th foundation day at a hotel in Powai, north east Mumbai on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Please click on these images for possible signs of the senior Shiv Sena leader's reported unhappiness with the party leadership.

 

IMAGE: Eknath Shinde, second from left.
All photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Why is Shinde smiling?

 

IMAGE: What is Shinde thinking?

 

IMAGE: Shinde seems in deep thought.

 

IMAGE: Is Shinde planning his future move?

 

IMAGE: In the Devendra Fadnavis government, Shinde was the face of the Shiv Sena.
In the Uddhav Thackeray government, he ranks third in prominence among the Sena ministers, behind the chief minister and his son Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

 

IMAGE: Is Shinde ready to fly away?

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
